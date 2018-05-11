SPH appoints chief technology officer, chief product officer to drive digital media push

Glen Gary Francis (left) has been named CTO with effect from May 21, while Gaurav Sachdeva will step into the CPO role, effective May 14.

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times, announced on Friday it has appointed a chief technology officer (CTO) and a chief product officer (CPO) to drive its digital offerings.

Glen Gary Francis has been named CTO with effect from May 21, while Gaurav Sachdeva will step into the CPO role, effective May 14.

Mr Francis will report to SPH's chief executive Ng Yat Chung, while Mr Sachdeva reports to deputy CEO Anthony Tan.

As CTO, Mr Francis will oversee the technologies and digital capabilities for SPH's businesses. He has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, and was founder and president of CIO Academy Asia prior to his appointment. He was also previously group chief information officer at former mainboard listee Global Logistic Properties.

He will also take over the IT division with effect from Aug 1. The current executive vice president of the IT division, Low Huan Ping, will assist in the transition and retire in October 2018.

"SPH is facing exciting times of transformation and I look forward to being part of the team that will help steer the company ahead in this digital age. I strongly believe that SPH can overcome current challenges to seize every opportunity that comes with technological advancements and evolving media consumption habits," Mr Francis said.

Mr Ng said: "On behalf of SPH, I would like to welcome Glen to the management team to spearhead the development of our technology and digital capabilities across the group. I would also like to thank Huan Ping for his many years of contributions to the group, and for positioning us well for our next phase of digital growth and development. I wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Incoming CPO Mr Sachdeva has 14 years of experience in technology companies, and joins SPH from private hire company Grab, where he was head of product for growth hacking and innovation, and chief of staff for products.

As CPO, he will work with SPH's media group division on the vision, design, development and monetisation of its digital media content and products, partnering Mr Francis' technology team.

"I have full confidence that we can enhance our existing products and develop new ones so that we will always stay ahead of new technologies and changing needs," Mr Sachdeva said.

Following the restructuring of the technology teams, the current head of the digital division, Julian Tan, will be redesignated as chief of digital business and focus on growing SPH's portfolio of investments in digital businesses. He will report to CEO Mr Ng.