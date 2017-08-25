You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH divests stakes in Mediacorp entities

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 18:27
juditht@sph.com.sg@JudithTanBT

SINGAPORE Press Holdings Limited (SPH) is divesting its stakes in Mediacorp entities, it announced on Friday.

The stakes of 20 per cent in Mediacorp TV Holdings and 40 per cent in Mediacorp Press will be divested for S$18 million.

The transaction is expected to be completed at the end of September and SPH expects to record a writedown of about S$31 million in its books pursuant to this undertaking.

The proposed divestment follows Mediacorp's decision to cease its newspaper Today.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Executive director and CEO-designate of SPH, Ng Yat Chung, said the proposed divestment will allow SPH to focus on its core media business.

"Free to air television is not core to SPH's business and the divestment of the stake in Today follows Mediacorp's decision to turn it into a fully digital product. This rationalisation will allow us to focus our energies on serving our audience and advertisers best through a suite of strong media products across the print, digital and radio platforms," he said.

SPH has 17 newspaper titles which cater to different interests and needs.

Apart from its flagship dailies in four languages - The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu - there are freesheet The New Paper, business daily The Business Times, Chinese evening papers Shin Min Daily and Lianhe Wanbao, and student publications.

On an average day, 2.5 million individuals or 59 per cent of people above 15 years old, read one of SPH's news publications in print copies or one of its digital platforms.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output surges 21% in July, exceeds market expectations

Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore government seeks e-payment solutions at hawker centres, coffee shops

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

jurong lake district.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Real Estate

Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening