SPH launches new Mandopop radio station - 96.3 Hao FM

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 11:04 AM

[SINGAPORE] Fans of Mandarin pop from the 1980s and 1990s can tune in to a new radio station.

The new station, 96.3 Hao FM, hit the airwaves at 8am on Monday, and will play classic hits by singers such as Wakin Chau, Faye Wong and Jacky Cheung, and feature programmes centred on lifestyle, healthcare and finance planning.

The new infotainment radio station, run by Singapore Press Holdings Radio (SPH Radio), is the first Chinese language station to be launched in 23 years.

Its target audience are bilingual Singaporeans aged 45 years and above.

Mr Sim Hong Huat, SPH Radio's general manager, said: "We're excited to bring Singaporeans this brand new station, which is a refreshing mix of music and a wealth of informative programmes that add towards all aspects of an active, meaningful lifestyle."

The new station will have four main radio shows.

From 6am to 10am, Carine Ang, Wang De Ming and Liu Jie Qi will deliver the latest news headlines and current affairs discussions.

Veteran DJ Anna Lim will helm a lifestyle and health segment from 10am to 1pm, while Chen Li Yi and Wen Guo Xian will be on-air from 4pm to 8pm.

From 8pm to midnight, listeners can enjoy a playlist of classic ballads, put together by Hong Wei Wen .

As part of the station's launch, 96.3 FM has partnered Royal Caribbean International for a special station launch cruise sailing in March, where fans will get to spend time with the radio personalities.

Besides tuning in, 96.3 FM is also available for online streaming at www.fm963.sg.

Alternatively, listeners and search for "SPH Radio" on the iTunes or Google Play Store to download an app to listen in.

THE STRAITS TIMES
