SPH launches two new education platforms, ZBSchools.sg and NewsEd

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
SINGAPORE Press Holdings announced the launch of two new education products under its new SPH Education initiative. ZBSchools.sg and NewsEd feature digitised multimedia (including from newspapers, radio, animation and interactive
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal