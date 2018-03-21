You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Magazines undertakes restructuring exercise

It aims to consolidate position as a major digital network in magazines; staffing to be cut back
Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

SPH Magazines, the magazine arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), will launch a major restructuring exercise with the aim of consolidating its position as a major digital network in the magazine space.

With the restructuring, SPH Magazines' staffing will be reduced from 379 - as of August last year - to about 300, mostly through ongoing staff attrition and redeployment, SPH announced on March 20.

However, 13 staff who could not be redeployed will be retrenched in March. They will receive compensation on terms negotiated and agreed with the staff union.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SPH Magazines will work closely with the Creative Media and Publishing Union and the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) to support the retrenched staff in their reemployment, such as providing job placements and counselling service.

The restructuring of SPH Magazines, a subsidiary of SPH, includes reorganising divisions and relocating some operating units.

The custom publishing team - called Custom Content Solutions - and its contract titles will be transferred to Focus Publishing, the contract publishing subsidiary of SPH's Chinese Media Group.

The other operating units will be co-located in new premises at the News Centre building in Toa Payoh. The group previously operated at separate locations in Genting Lane and Outram Road.

The editorial division will launch shared digital desks to speed up the company's digital-first strategy. The title teams will continue to handle both print and digital content, while retaining each brand's unique selling points.

The current sales and marketing teams will be re-organised across titles into two divisions. The first is a unified sales division, renamed business solutions, which will handle advertising sales for all print and digital titles. The new unit will also be re-organised by industry sectors, rather than by individual titles.

The second division is a market development division which will work closely with the business solutions division and the editorial team to spearhead new marketing initiatives across all titles in the group. The team will comprise specialists in three areas: partnerships and strategy; insights and intelligence; and activations and sponsorships.

SPH Magazines' digital development division will be refocused and drive growth of digital revenues and bring new and innovative solutions to readers and corporate partners.

Mr Loh Yew Seng, SPH Magazines' chief executive officer, said: "While editorial will maintain its sharp focus on serving our audiences, we believe that this new structure allows us to be more agile in developing multi-platform business solutions for our customers."

He added that no SPH Magazines titles will be closed in the restructuring exercise, although the performance of titles will continue to be monitored.

After many years of sustained profitability, SPH Magazines made a loss in 2017. SPH also took impairment charges totalling $37.8 million in its third quarter, related primarily to the magazine business. With the planned restructuring and cost cuts, SPH Magazines is targeting to return to the black by the year end.

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL

Alpha Energy buying additional 29.3% stake in Alaskan oil field

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

Electricity market may add sparks to telcos' enterprise arms

Singtel Group rolls out regional mobile wallet platform

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

BT_20180321_HHBUNKER3YMU_3359291.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Transport

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

Mar 21, 2018
Technology

Cambridge Analytica in Facebook row suspends CEO as UK lawmakers demand answers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening