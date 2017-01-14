You are here
SPH Q1 profit falls 43.8% to S$45.7m on restructuring charges
Earnings per share slips to 3¢ from 5¢ a year ago
Singapore
SINGAPORE Press Holdings' (SPH) net profit fell 43.8 per cent to S$45.7 million for its fiscal first quarter as retrenchment and restructuring-related charges exacerbated a decline in the core media business.
On a per-share basis, earnings slipped to three Singapore cents
