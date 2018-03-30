You are here
Spread innovation across the industry: Tharman
DPM praises Schneider Electric for contributing to local innovation ecosystem
Singapore
SPREADING the latest knowledge from leading-edge companies to the rest of the industry is a key angle in Singapore's innovation journey, said Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Thursday.
He was speaking at the grand opening of energy management and automation
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg