ST Electronics, Alpha Ori sign MOU to build smart fleet management system

SINGAPORE Technologies Electronics and Alpha Ori Technology Holdings are teaming up to build a platform that will consolidate smart data and apply analytics to improve fleet management.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two parties on Tuesday to develop a smart data platform coined Starri - ST-Alpha Ori Reliable & Intelligent.

The platform aims to provide ship owners, operators and others with smarter fleet management systems that can better anticipate resource requirements and improve fleet utilisation.

It is anticipated that with Starri, applications with smart data analytics software can be created.

Additionally, ST Electronics and Alpha Ori will work towards co-creating a new data analytics engine with machine learning solutions and anti-collision capabilities. The two partners will also look into strengthening cyber security for shipborne systems.

"Digitalisation will change the landscape of the maritime industry. We are pleased that this partnership will contribute to the digital transformation of the industry with our strong engineering capabilities in data analytics, cyber security and Cloud-based architecture. This cooperation brings together complementary expertise and capabilities of both companies, and I am confident that it will create value for the maritime industry," said Ravinder Singh, president, ST Electronics.

Alpha Ori chief executive officer Rajesh Unni shared his vision: "Our aim is to create, design and transform maritime landscape by leveraging cutting edge technology. We are thrilled to join hands with ST Electronics to build a future-ready ecosystem that will add value to all stakeholders in both local and international markets. I am also hopeful that this collaboration will help address the current community challenges and prepare one and all to embrace the next wave of digitalisation."