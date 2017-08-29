You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Electronics, Alpha Ori sign MOU to build smart fleet management system

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 18:02
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

SINGAPORE Technologies Electronics and Alpha Ori Technology Holdings are teaming up to build a platform that will consolidate smart data and apply analytics to improve fleet management.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two parties on Tuesday to develop a smart data platform coined Starri - ST-Alpha Ori Reliable & Intelligent.

The platform aims to provide ship owners, operators and others with smarter fleet management systems that can better anticipate resource requirements and improve fleet utilisation.

It is anticipated that with Starri, applications with smart data analytics software can be created.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Additionally, ST Electronics and Alpha Ori will work towards co-creating a new data analytics engine with machine learning solutions and anti-collision capabilities. The two partners will also look into strengthening cyber security for shipborne systems.

"Digitalisation will change the landscape of the maritime industry. We are pleased that this partnership will contribute to the digital transformation of the industry with our strong engineering capabilities in data analytics, cyber security and Cloud-based architecture. This cooperation brings together complementary expertise and capabilities of both companies, and I am confident that it will create value for the maritime industry," said Ravinder Singh, president, ST Electronics.

Alpha Ori chief executive officer Rajesh Unni shared his vision: "Our aim is to create, design and transform maritime landscape by leveraging cutting edge technology. We are thrilled to join hands with ST Electronics to build a future-ready ecosystem that will add value to all stakeholders in both local and international markets. I am also hopeful that this collaboration will help address the current community challenges and prepare one and all to embrace the next wave of digitalisation."
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening