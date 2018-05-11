You are here

ST Engineering posts 18% rise in Q1 profit

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 8:11 AM
DEFENCE and engineering group Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) posted an 18 per cent rise in first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders to S$117.7 million from S$99.9 million the year ago.

Earnings per share also climbed 18 per cent to 3.78 Singapore cents, on the back of a 9 per cent bump in revenue to S$1.65 billion.

Across the board, net profit for its aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine business sectors all rose, with the exception of its "others" business, which narrowed its losses to S$6.1 million from S$8.7 million the year ago, due mainly to contributions from associate Experia Events, the organiser behind the biennial Singapore Airshow 2018.

Its marine division, while profitable, saw its revenue dented by 29 per cent dent, falling to S$150 million. The fall was attributed to lower provisions for doubtful debts and weak US shipbuilding performance.

"The marine sector’s operating environment remains challenging even as it secured various ship repair projects at its US and Singapore yards, and completed several rig repair and decommissioning works in the first quarter," ST Engineering said in its results statement.

Overall commercial sales in Q1 was 63 per cent of revenue, or S$1 billion, with defence sales accounting for 37 per cent, or S$0.6 billion.

The group ended the quarter with an order book of S$13.4 billion, and expects to deliver about S$3.2 billion in the remaining months of 2018, ST Engineering said.

“We started the year with healthy revenue growth and net profit. We also secured numerous contracts including Smart City projects in the past quarter," said ST Engineering's president and chief executive Vincent Chong.

"With a strong order book, the group remains on track for steady growth,” added Mr Chong.

