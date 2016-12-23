You are here

ST Index slips as early gains fizzle out

Brokers cite upcoming holidays and withdrawal of capital from emerging markets as reasons for dull session
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 05:50
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

TRADING on Wednesday was quiet with turnover amounting to a low 1.4 billion units worth S$789.4 million. Rises in the three banks helped the Straits Times Index move into the black intraday but the momentum was not sustained, the index closing with a net loss of 9.61 points at 2,901.70.

