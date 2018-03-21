You are here
STOCKS
ST Index snaps losing streak
Market recovery led by banks and property stocks; tech counters come under selling pressure
THE Straits Times Index (STI) on Tuesday snapped its losing streak, turning around from four days of decline with a 0.43 per cent or 15.02-point increase to 3,513.31.
The recovery was led by financial institutions DBS Group Holdings, OCBC Bank and UOB, and property developers such as City
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg