Stamford Tyres net profit rises 24% for Q1

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
STAMFORD Tyres Corporation on Monday announced a 24 per cent rise in its first quarter net profit to S$1.9 million on the back of improved sales in Australia.
For the three months ended July 2017, earnings per share stood at 0.82 Singapore cent, up from 0.66 Singapore
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal