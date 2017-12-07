Stamford Tyres Q2 profit up 10.4%

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
STAMFORD Tyres on Thursday posted a 10.4 per cent increase in net profit for the fiscal second quarter as revenue rose slightly.
Net profit for the three months ended Oct 31 stood at S$1.62 million, up from S$1.47 million.
Total revenue for the period rose 2.6 per cent to S$59.9 million.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo