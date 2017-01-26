Starhill Global Reit's Q2 DPU slips to 1.26 cents

LOWER contributions from some properties took a toll on retail landlord Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust's results for the second quarter.

Distribution per unit (DPU) for the three months ended Dec 31, 2016, slipped to 1.26 Singapore cents from 1.32 Singapore cents in the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday evening.

Distributable income fell 8.5 per cent to S$27.5 million from the year-ago period, gross revenue shrank 2.8 per cent to S$54.1 million and net property income fell 5.4 per cent to S$41.4 million.