You are here
NEWS ANALYSIS
StarHub CEO is departing at pivotal time for telco
Not just StarHub, but the entire telco sector, is under siege in the digital revolution. StarHub has to show its investors it has a growth plan
Singapore
THE sudden departure of a chief executive officer (CEO) without a successor in place can be worrisome. Outgoing executives often cite "pursuit of own interests" as a neutral reason to explain their departure, but this belies the real concerns over the future of the company and
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg