StarHub, M1 sign MOU for deeper cooperation on mobile network

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 18:29
by
AS Singapore's telecommunication industry gets ready to welcome a new player, the existing second and third telcos by market share have decided to explore options of working more closely together.
On Jan 12, M1 and StarHub Mobile(StarHub) signed a MOU (memorandum of understanding) to study potential further collaboration in mobile infrastructure sharing, with a focus on radio access networks, backhaul and access assets.

The two telcos have been sharing mobile infrastructure for the past several years, including the combined antenna systems, in-building fibre and tunnel cables.

The aim of the current MOU, according to officials connected with the telcos, is to aim for "deeper mobile network cooperation" that will enable both companies to optimise the use of certain network elements through sharing, and improve network coverage and capacity. Network traffic will continue to be managed independently by the companies.

A spokesman said that the pooling of resources will allow M1 and StarHub to roll out more cost effective next-generation networks to meet fast growing demand of mobile data services.

With Australian telco operator TPG Networks winning the bid to be Singapore's fourth telco, the local market is expected to liven up with more choice for customers. This is expected to result in more emphasis being given by all the players on the quality of network coverage and connectivity. TPG is expected to start building its network from April this year, with a targeted services rollout date of September 2018.

