You are here
Steering Oceanus Group out of troubled waters
CEO was a shareholder who felt he needed to help turn things around
Singapore
THREE years after Peter Koh stepped in to helm the troubled abalone producer, Oceanus Group is on its way out of storm-tossed waters.
The group chief executive has made good on his plan when he joined in end-2014 to cut costs, clean up the balance sheet and grow the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg