You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Sterling buffeted by Brexit headlines and retail data

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro held near a six-week high on Wednesday as investors turned more optimistic about the outlook for global markets in the second quarter, with relatively higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar well supported.

Carry trades were back in favour as traders renewed their appetite for leveraged bets via borrowing in low yielding currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc as global stock markets showed signs of stabilising.

"The euro made a decent run higher but that may have made it more sensitive - and a little bit over extended - so the ECB comments were perhaps an excuse to rectify that and take some profits," said Jane Foley, FX strategist at Rabobank in London.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Tuesday, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said the bank would probably decide this summer to slash its bond purchases, warning the ECB must not fall "behind the curve".

The ECB said this month it could still extend its 2.55 trillion euro (S$4.13 trillion) bond purchase scheme beyond September if needed. But it skipped a reference to potentially increasing purchases, a signal that it remains on track to end the three-year-old stimulus scheme before the end of 2018.

The euro hit a fresh two-month high against the Swiss franc at 1.1795 francs per euro and was up half a per cent on the day. The single currency also chalked up gains against Scandinavian rivals, but was broadly flat against the dollar at US$1.2393.

The yen came under some selling pressure, with the dollar rising more than half a per cent against the yen to 105.92 yen, with Morgan Stanley strategists saying the yen could come under more selling pressure. "With bond volatility falling as Japan starts its new fiscal year in April, Japanese investors' appetite for long-term foreign bond investments should rebound temporarily," they wrote in a daily note.

Elsewhere, the dollar edged higher on hopes that negotiations between the US and China would produce a compromise and avoid a full-blown trade war.

But news that US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had discussed "joining forces to counter" China's economic practices and alleged intellectual property theft raised fears that trade tensions could escalate.

The US currency was 0.2 per cent higher against a broad basket of its rivals at 89.50 and less than 2 per cent below a six-week high of 90.93 hit in early March.

Elsewhere, sterling was buffeted by cross winds as optimism about media reports that Britain will propose a new solution for the Irish border dispute holding up Brexit talks was offset by some disappointment over retail sales data. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Far East H-Trust: Koh Boon Hwee stepping down as non-executive chairman on June 30

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda

Jason Holdings gets nod to report FY2017 results by July 31, hold AGM by August

Alliance Mineral secures A$13m loan facility to fund development of Bald Hill mine

Keppel ringfenced graft penalty from dividends for FY17, says chairman

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
4 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
5 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

yaohui-pixgeneric-1703.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Transport

SIA upscales regional cabin products with US$350m investment

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel ringfenced graft penalty from dividends for FY17, says chairman

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening