You are here
STOCKS
STI closes higher in thin trading
Banks remain the main drivers, with UOB and DBS contributing a total of 9 points to the index's 15.7-point rise
VOLUME last Friday surged to S$1.5 billion compared to a Monday-Thursday average of S$1 billion, but there was no follow-through this Monday, with turnover dropping back to just 1.9 billion units worth S$765 million - the lowest dollar value in about three weeks.
As for the Straits Times
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg