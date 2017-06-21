You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI closes higher in thin trading

Banks remain the main drivers, with UOB and DBS contributing a total of 9 points to the index's 15.7-point rise
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

sti.jpg
PHOTO: ST FILE

VOLUME last Friday surged to S$1.5 billion compared to a Monday-Thursday average of S$1 billion, but there was no follow-through this Monday, with turnover dropping back to just 1.9 billion units worth S$765 million - the lowest dollar value in about three weeks.

As for the Straits Times

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening