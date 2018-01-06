You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI dips below 3,500 as banks, Singtel pull back

Sat, Jan 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM
haoxiang@sph.com.sg@HaoxiangCaiBT

YOU know it's a party when beer shares in the region are rallying hard with almost every other neighbouring market, but Singapore is still the serious, sober guy ready to drive his friends home.

Pulled down by DBS, UOB and Singtel, the benchmark Straits Times Index slipped 11.71 points,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20180106_CAPTIANEW_3251532.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand rejigs China focus with mall disposals

bankfile.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments
4 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
5 MAS chief Ravi Menon named best central bank governor in Asia-Pacific
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

BT_20180106_GCB6_3251442.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Real Estate

Value of deals in GCB areas rises to five-year high

BT_20180106_WELLS2_3251567.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
The Raffles Conversation

A growing Asian footprint

BT_20180106_NYSE_3250912.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening