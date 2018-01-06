STI dips below 3,500 as banks, Singtel pull back

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
YOU know it's a party when beer shares in the region are rallying hard with almost every other neighbouring market, but Singapore is still the serious, sober guy ready to drive his friends home.
Pulled down by DBS, UOB and Singtel, the benchmark Straits Times Index slipped 11.71 points,
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo