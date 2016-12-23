You are here
STOCKS
STI dragged lower by DBS, OCBC selling
Index could range between 2,900 and 2,960 unless there's a window-dressing rally next week: CMC Markets
SELLING of DBS Group and OCBC Bank shares on Tuesday meant the Straits Times Index (STI) finished the session 1.77 points lower at 2,911.31. Turnover, which dipped below one billion units on Monday for the first time in about a month, amounted to 1.6 billion units worth S$977 million and,
