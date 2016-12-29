You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI ends on a merrier note despite thin trade

Banks lead the gains; Ezra, Rex and Ezion end the day in the green on higher oil prices
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 05:50
by
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

INVESTORS took a pause this festive season, not uncommon in December, particularly when the past year is replete with political uncertainty and the continued loss of various icons.

Even so, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Tuesday's session - the first trading day after

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening