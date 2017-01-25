You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI extends its 2017 gain to 2.1%

Index's uptick comes despite Wall Street slide on Monday, slight weakness in the Dow futures, indifferent Hong Kong session
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 05:50
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

37576073 - 26_02_2016 - gcbridge27.jpg
ST PHOTO

THE Straits Times Index (STI) managed to extend its good start to 2017 with a 16.47-point rise to 3,041.95 on Tuesday, which brought its gain for the year to 61 points or 2.1 per cent. Turnover improved from the sub-S$1 billion totals of the previous week to 2.3 billion units worth S$1.3 billion

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
5 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening