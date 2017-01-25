You are here
STI extends its 2017 gain to 2.1%
Index's uptick comes despite Wall Street slide on Monday, slight weakness in the Dow futures, indifferent Hong Kong session
THE Straits Times Index (STI) managed to extend its good start to 2017 with a 16.47-point rise to 3,041.95 on Tuesday, which brought its gain for the year to 61 points or 2.1 per cent. Turnover improved from the sub-S$1 billion totals of the previous week to 2.3 billion units worth S$1.3 billion
