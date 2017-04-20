You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI falls on UK poll move, Wall St loss

Citi sees political & geopolitical risks continuing to dominate short-term price action, keep investors in Asia anxious
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

A CONFLUENCE of factors, chiefly British Prime Minister Theresa May's surprise decision to call a snap election in the UK and a lower closing in Wall Street on Tuesday, led share prices in the local bourse to close lower for the fourth straight trading day on Wednesday.

The key Straits

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening