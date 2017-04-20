You are here
STOCKS
STI falls on UK poll move, Wall St loss
Citi sees political & geopolitical risks continuing to dominate short-term price action, keep investors in Asia anxious
A CONFLUENCE of factors, chiefly British Prime Minister Theresa May's surprise decision to call a snap election in the UK and a lower closing in Wall Street on Tuesday, led share prices in the local bourse to close lower for the fourth straight trading day on Wednesday.
The key Straits
