STI loses steam as sell-off in US tech bites

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
IT was another down day for the Singapore bourse as it echoed the same note across most other key Asian bourses on the back of a mixed showing in US stock indices and a lack of fresh leads which some analysts say could signal the start of the typically quiet year-end trading period.
The
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo