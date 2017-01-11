You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI regains 3,000 level despite weak Wall St

Turnover comes to 1.9b units worth S$1.3b but advance-decline score suggests the index's gain is not broad-based
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:50
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

THE Straits Times Index enjoyed a sixth consecutive rise on Tuesday, gaining 24.48 points to 3,006.02, making it the first time since early November 2015 that it closed above 3,000.

Turnover, which dipped below S$1 billion on Monday, amounted to 1.9 billion units worth S$1.3 billion,

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening