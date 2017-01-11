You are here
STOCKS
STI regains 3,000 level despite weak Wall St
Turnover comes to 1.9b units worth S$1.3b but advance-decline score suggests the index's gain is not broad-based
THE Straits Times Index enjoyed a sixth consecutive rise on Tuesday, gaining 24.48 points to 3,006.02, making it the first time since early November 2015 that it closed above 3,000.
Turnover, which dipped below S$1 billion on Monday, amounted to 1.9 billion units worth S$1.3 billion,
