STI rises 12 points in quiet trading

Jardine Matheson's 1.4 per cent gain makes it the index's largest contributor
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 05:50
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

THE Straits Times Index (STI) on Monday kicked off the week with a 12.4-point rise to 3,187.51, thanks mainly to gains in Jardine stocks. Overall trading, however, was quiet with turnover amounting to 2.3 billion units worth S$1.1 billion compared with Friday's S$1.6 billion. Excluding warrants

