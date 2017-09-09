STI sheds 1.5% on North Korea and US debt ceiling worries

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
NORTH Korea's nuclear test last weekend brought the sellers out in the early part of the week, though prices stabilised when it appeared that the US response would be mainly through diplomatic channels.
Here, trading was muted for the most part, though with sporadic bursts of interest. On
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal