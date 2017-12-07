STI slides along with regional bourses

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
THE sell-off in Wall Street put paid to any hopes of gains on the local bourse with the key Straits Times Index logging its third straight session of losses. Fundamentals have not changed and hence analysts attribute the down time in the market to profit taking activities after November's
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo