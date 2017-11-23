You are here
STI up 6.64 points in cautious market
Investors await Singapore GDP, inflation numbers out on Thursday
LOCAL traders were cautious on Wednesday, ahead of the domestic growth and inflation numbers out today - but it was still a good day for world markets, on the whole.
The benchmark Straits Times Index closed up a smidgen - by 6.64 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 3,430.02. Gainers closely
