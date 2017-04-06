Stocks to watch: Advance SCT, KS Energy, IEV, Lorenzo, telcos

THE following stocks may be in focus on Thursday.

Advance SCT: The supplier of copper-based products said on Wednesday the result of the scheme meeting with its creditors is now uncertain, and that the company is exploring its legal options.

KS Energy: The group said on Wednesday although it expects the overall operating cash flow to remain negative in the next 12 months, it anticipates generating positive cash flows from existing and prospective rig charter contracts.

IEV Holdings, Lorenzo International: The two firms were queried separately on Wednesday by Singapore Exchange on the unusual movement in the volumes of their shares.

M1, Singtel and StarHub: Stock prices of all the three listed Singapore telcos fell marginally on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the Info-communications Media Development Authority's first stage of the latest round of general spectrum auction on Tuesday.