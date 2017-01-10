You are here

Stocks to watch: Natural Cool Holdings, CapitaLand, ISOTeam

THE following companies made announcements before the market opened on Monday that could affect the trading of their shares:

Natural Cool Holdings has requested for a halt in the trading of its shares before market open.

The Catalist-listed airconditioning firm has been in the spotlight recently. On Dec 22, shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) voted resoundingly to revoke the board's share issuance mandate, which was given in April to issue new shares in the company. It was also queried in mid-December by the Singapore Exchange for a stock price surge, which it said could be due to the Dec 22 EGM. On Dec 12, its executive chairman Joseph Ang survived an ouster attempt by a fairly narrow margin of votes at another EGM.

CapitaLand Mall Asia has inked a shopping mall management contract in Xi'an, its second in western China within a span of five months.

CapitaLand will manage the shopping mall in La Botanica - a township located in Xi'an's Chan-Ba Ecological District - that is being developed by CapitaLand-Henderson (Xi'an) Property Development, a joint venture between CapitaLand and Hong Kong-based Henderson Land.

Catalist-listed building maintenance firm ISOTeam has secured S$22.7 million worth of new projects in the new year.

These new contracts - comprising a mix of repairs and redecoration (R&R) and addition and alteration (A&A) projects, as well as a S$6.3 million renewable energy installation job (its single largest project won to-date) - are expected to be completed between January 2017 and June 2018.

