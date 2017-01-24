You are here
STOCKS
Stocks up after inauguration, oil comments
Banks, Jardine Matheson and Keppel Corp help ST Index gain 14.4 points
STOCK markets don't seem to mind alternative facts all that much, at least for the time being. The Singapore bourse finished 0.5 per cent up on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) advancing 14.4 points to 3,025.48, after the inauguration of United States President Donald Trump.
The
