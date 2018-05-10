You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Straco Q1 profit falls 60% to S$3.6m due to two-month suspension of the Singapore Flyer ride

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 9:33 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

THE two-month suspension of the Singapore Flyer's ride operations due a technical issue in January 2018 took a toll on results for mainboard-listed Straco Corporation in its first quarter.

Net profit plunged 60.1 per cent from S$8.9 million in the year-ago period to S$3.6 million. Earnings per share dropped from 1.04 Singapore cents to 0.41 Singapore cent in the preceding year.

For the three months ended March 31, revenue dropped 31.7 per cent from S$27.5 million in Q1 2017 to S$18.8 million, the developer and operator of tourism-related attractions in Singapore and China said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Thursday evening.

Said Wu Hsioh Kwang, the executive chairman of Straco: "It has been a challenging first quarter, due to the technical issue at the Singapore Flyer which required checks and rectifications lasting over two months."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The outlook of China tourism remain positive, given the rapid development of the tourism ecosystem through social media and mobile payments. As reported, the country will deepen the implementation of integrated tourism this year, and will continue to eliminate illegal tourism businesses and practices, which bodes well for our future development in China," Mr Wu added.

Net asset value per share increased to 31.81 Singapore cents as at March 31, from 31.02 Singapore cents three months ago.

Straco shares ended S$0.005 or 0.6 per cent down at S$0.775 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

KOP bags Villa D'Este collective sale for S$93m

Healthway Medical chalks up a profit in Q1

SBS Transit's Q1 profit up almost 64%

Heeton Q1 profit more than doubles to S$6.4m

Creative Tech's Q3 loss narrows to US$3.76m

Wing Tai Q3 profit up more than ninefold to S$68.2m on increased earnings from associated, JV companies

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
May 10, 2018
Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
5 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

mahathir.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Mahathir sworn in as PM

BP_SGX_100518_56.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_noble_100518_83.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble appoints Provenance as independent adviser on restructuring plan

May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo tells Vard to hold new EGM on delisting proposal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening