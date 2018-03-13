Sunright's half-year net profit rises 38% to S$3.27m

SUNRIGHT, which provides burn-in and test services for the semiconductor industry, on Monday posted a half-year net profit of S$3.27 million, up 38 per cent from last year.

This translated to an earnings per share of 2.66 Singapore cents for the half year ended Jan 31, 2018, from 1.93 cents in the year-ago period.

No dividend was declared for the current financial period, unchanged from the preceding year.

The group's half-year revenue also rose 12 per cent to S$78.3 million, due to greater sales in the burn-in, testing and electronic manufacturing services segment.

Looking ahead, Sunright's executive chairman and CEO Sam Lim expects that the industry's favourable forecast for 2018 to offer good opportunities for Sunright Group.

Added Mr Lim: "Global positioning system, fuel management and guidance control systems are becoming standard features for all cars. These developments are driving the demand for more reliable chips, resulting in strong growth for automotive semiconductors."

Shares in Sunright last traded 14.3 per cent higher to close at S$1.12 apiece on Monday.