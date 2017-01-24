You are here

Surbana Jurong says its sacking of 54 workers 'could have been better managed'

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Temasek Holdings-owned infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong, which terminated the services of 54 workers earlier this month, acknowledged on Tuesday (Jan 24) that "the process could have been better managed".
In a joint statement with the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union (SISEU) and Building Construction and Timber Industries Employees' Union (BATU), Surbana Jurong said it was working closely with the union bodies to provide an "equitable and mutually agreeable arrangement" for the affected workers and to help them find new employment.

