You are here
Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences
Some companies concerned about resources needed and high costs involved
Singapore
SINGAPORE-LISTED companies have started to file sustainability reports under the new comply-or-explain guidelines - but for some, it's been a steep learning curve as they grapple with unfamiliarity and issues like costs and staff buy-in.
The Singapore Exchange's
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg