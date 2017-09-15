Swiss franc tumbles against US dollar and euro

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
THE Swiss franc tumbled against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after Switzerland's central bank softened its language on the currency's valuation, though it stood firm on its ultra-easy monetary policy stance.
In a nod to the euro's near 7 per cent gains against the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal