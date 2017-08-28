Swissco unit Scott and English Energy to wind up

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
THE judicial managers of Swissco Holdings on Monday said the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Scott and English Energy (S&E), would be placed under creditors' voluntary winding-up under the Companies Act.
This came after a special resolution was passed at the extraordinary general meeting of members and the meeting of S&E's creditors, held on Aug 23, the judicial managers said in a filing with the bourse operator on Monday.
An ordinary resolution was also passed to appoint Aaron Loh Cheng Lee and Ee Meng Yen Angela, both care of Ernst & Young Solutions LLP, as the joint and several liquidators of S&E.
