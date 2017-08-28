Swissco unit Scott and English Energy to wind up

THE judicial managers of Swissco Holdings on Monday said the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Scott and English Energy (S&E), would be placed under creditors' voluntary winding-up under the Companies Act.

This came after a special resolution was passed at the extraordinary general meeting of members and the meeting of S&E's creditors, held on Aug 23, the judicial managers said in a filing with the bourse operator on Monday.

An ordinary resolution was also passed to appoint Aaron Loh Cheng Lee and Ee Meng Yen Angela, both care of Ernst & Young Solutions LLP, as the joint and several liquidators of S&E.