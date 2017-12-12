TA Corp subsidiary awarded S$180m JTC contract

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
TA Corp said after trading closed on Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Tiong Aik Construction has won the main contract worth S$180 million from JTC Corporation for a building development project.
The contract period is 28 months and work is scheduled to commence by Dec 26.
