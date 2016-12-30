You are here
Tan brothers to get 1.2b VGO shares in backdoor listing of Hatten's property arm
Assets being injected into VGO include four Malacca projects valued at RM1.9b
Singapore
VGO Corp plans to issue 1.2 billion new shares in a reverse takeover that will give the property development arm of Malaysian conglomerate Hatten Group a backdoor listing in Singapore.
VGO will issue the shares, whichwill represent about 92.8 per cent of VGO's post-
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg