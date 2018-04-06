You are here
Tan Chuan-Jin appointed chairman of Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Also appointed are current MP Lily Neo and Prof Bernard Yeung, dean and NUS Business School don
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S largest private clinic chain Healthway Medical Corporation (HMC) has formed a new medical advisory board, which will be helmed by Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Marine Parade GRC, Tan Chuan-Jin.
Also appointed to the advisory board are Dr
