Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board

HEALTHCARE provider Healthway Medical Corporation (HMC), said on Thursday that two members of parliament have joined its newly formed medical advisory board.

Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Kembangan-Chai Chee, has been appointed as chairman of this new advisory board. Joining Mr Tan are Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC Lily Neo; and National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School dean Bernard Yeung, who is also the school's Stephen Riady Distinguished Professor of Finance, Strategy and Policy.

Together, they will provide guidance as well as insights on key market trends to the management of HMC. The new board will also advise the management on developments in the medical field that may impact HMC or its operations.

Non-executive director of HMC Stephen Riady said: "I am honoured to welcome Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin MP and the other advisers to the newly created Advisory Board. I am confident that their guidance will not only enable the company to be a leading healthcare provider, but also meaningfully contribute to the community."

The Riady family, which controls Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, made a successful S$103 million takeover offer for HMC, Singapore's largest private clinic chain, last year.