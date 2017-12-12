You are here

TEE International bags S$65m worth of engineering contracts

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 8:21 AM
MAINBOARD-listed TEE International on Tuesday said that the group has been awarded new engineering contracts worth S$65 million from September to November this year. These bring TEE's total outstanding order book to about S$318 million, the group said.

TEE's subsidiary, Trans Equatorial Engineering, was awarded two mechanical and electrical (M&E) sub-contracts from Dragages Singapore for the air-conditioning, mechanical ventilation and building management systems, as well as the electrical and extra low voltage (ELV) system for the proposed construction of a 51-storey commercial development near Market Street. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Another contract was awarded to wholly owned subsidiary PBT Engineering. This contract is for the addition and alteration (A&A) works for the Ministry of Health's College of Medicine Building. Expected to be completed by the first half of next year, this agreement includes conservation works of a national monument in Singapore and maintenance of the building's central cooling system.

The group added it has also secured other fast turnaround M&E and A&A projects for some of its existing clientele during this period.

Said TEE's deputy group managing director Eric Phua: "We are heartened to be awarded the recent M&E project that involves providing complex and high value engineering services for the development of a 51-storey commercial building in the CBD (central business district). Our experience in delivering large-scale building services projects has strengthened our foundation over the years and we are poised to execute and deliver this project with full commitment."

"Besides the M&E division, we are also pleased to secure more projects relating to Asset Enhancement Initiative (AEI) works under our Building & Construction division. Going forward, we expect to continue to grow this division by securing more AEI projects, as well as greenfield construction projects."

Mr Phua added that there has been a greater emphasis from the the Building and Construction Authority to drive productivity technologies in the construction industry.

To this end, TEE has set up a task force to work with the relevant authorities to develop "Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA) technologies in the areas of Modular Prefabricated M&E Systems and Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC)".
