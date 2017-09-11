Tee International forms tie-up with Advancer Global

REAL estate and engineering group Tee International has formed a collaboration with Advancer Global, which comprises a maid agency, a cleaning and stewarding services arm and a security services arm.

The collaboration will focus on exploring opportunities for joint tenders in contracts which require mechanical and electrical engineering works and facility management services, and jointly investing in facilities management projects in the Asia-Pacific region, among other things.

This August, mainboard-listed Tee International's chief executive Phua Chian Kin tried but failed to buy out his firm at S$0.215 a share.

Advancer Global made its Catalist debut last July at S$0.22.

Advancer Global last traded at S$0.29, and Tee International at S$0.205.