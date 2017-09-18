You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tee Land to buy six plots of land at Seraya Crescent for S$25.7m

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 7:15 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

TEE Land on Monday said it has entered into six option-to-purchase (OTP) agreements. Each OTP is to acquire the freehold interest in each of six plots of land located at Seraya Crescent in Singapore, for S$25.74 million altogether.

The six plots have a total land area of about 2,236 sq m. The plan is to build a block of residential apartments on the plots of land.

Tee Land said that the proposed acquisition is subject to legal due diligence, and is expected to be completed by January 2018.

It will be financed by internal funds and bank borrowings, and is not expected to have any material impact on the group's net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year ending May 31, 2018.

The stock closed 0.1 cent lower at S$0.188.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
2 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
3 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
4 Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure
5 Dishing out second chances
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 18, 2017
Technology

A*Star, Rolls-Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services launch S$60m lab to develop smart technologies

Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening