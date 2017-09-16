You are here
Telcos unveil iPhone 8 pricing; Singtel joins unlimited data trend
Prices range from free to S$935 with contract for the iPhone 8 Plus
Singapore
ALL three telcos have unveiled their prices for the Sept 22 Singapore launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. For M1, the price for the iPhone 8 64GB ranges from S$790 for the S$28 per month i-Lite plan to free for the S$228 per month i-Max+ plan. For the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB,
