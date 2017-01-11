Temasek unit funds S$6m into 4 projects to improve S'pore liveability

An Airbitat Smart Cooler unit located at the ticketing area in the Singapore Zoo. Temasek Foundation Ecosperity (TF Ecosperity), a Singapore-based non-profit philanthropic organisation, on Wednesday announced its funding support of approximately S$6 million for four projects that aim to enhance Singapore's liveability.

TEMASEK Foundation Ecosperity (TF Ecosperity), a Singapore-based non-profit philanthropic organisation, on Wednesday announced its funding support of approximately S$6 million for four projects that aim to enhance Singapore's liveability.

They are:

1. A quick response to mass disease outbreaks starting with a therapeutic for the Zika virus: This project aims to build a quick development capability to produce a treatment against the Zika virus, with the objective of reducing time for a product to reach clinical trials from as long as five years to just under one year.

2. Bio-based platforms for mosquito vector control: This project seeks to develop alternative bio-pesticides such as larvae control sprays, air diffusor oils and repellents against larvae and adult mosquitoes.

3. Air+ smart mask and micro ventilator for younger children: This project aims to design a new smart mask and micro ventilator to comfortably fit faces of younger children from ages three to six. Current versions of the smart mask and micro ventilator are designed only for adults and children older than seven years old.

4. Test-bedding Airbitat Smart Coolers for air filtration capabilities: This project hopes to add Airbitat Smart Cooler prototypes for test-bedding at various public spaces in Singapore to supplement units currently deployed around Singapore, including at the Singapore Zoo.

The four projects are among the first batch of proposals supported by TF Ecosperity, that seek to bring about enduring solutions, systems and capabilities against environmental, biological and other adversities in Singapore and beyond.

TF Ecosperity, founded in 2016, is a member of the Temasek Philanthropic Platform, which was established by Temasek.