Thai firm lists One Stoxx Asean Select Dividend ETF on SGX

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 10:03
THAILAND'S largest ETF (exchange-traded fund) issuer and asset management company, One Asset Management (OneAM), on Wednesday listed its One Stoxx Asean Select Dividend Exchange Traded Fund on Singapore Exchange.
OneAM's ETF tracks the Stoxx Asean Select Dividend 30 Index, which employs a smart-beta strategy to uncover the top 30 companies from six Asean countries based on dividend yield, excluding those with low tradability and poor dividend sustainability.

This is OneAM's first ETF listing in Singapore, and also the first ETF to be listed via Asean's Collective Investment Schemes, the cross-border fund passporting framework that includes Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

The initiative allows fund managers operating in the three countries to distribute fund products across borders to retail investors. This ETF is classified as an Excluded Investment Product, which means it is accessible to all investors.

