You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Thakral Corp invests in two Osaka properties

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 10:49 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@NishaBT

thakral 18172249 .jpg
Mr Singh Thakral said: “We believe it continues to be an opportune time for our investments in Japan – particularly in Osaka. The area’s unemployment rate dropped considerably to 4 per cent last year, while the number of companies in Osaka grew 16 per cent in the 12 months through March.”
PHOTO: BT FILE

MAINBOARD-LISTED Thakral Corp has expanded its footprint with two new investment properties, the R Hotels Inn Osaka Kita Umeda and the Namba retail redevelopment site, in Osaka.

The investment in the two properties will be made through its pooled investment vehicle, Thakral Japan Properties, in which the group holds a 50 per cent stake. Its existing portfolio in Japan includes two office buildings and the Best Western Osaka Tsukamoto Hotel.

Thanks to its early entry into the market, the group has been able to "enjoy the uplift in the capital values of the existing investments", which has given it access to additional funding and enabled it to grow the portfolio further, it said. Thakral expects the investments to generate positive returns for shareholders.

The 120-room business hotel R Hotels Inn Kita Umeda has recently been refurbished for 500 million yen (about S$6 million). Meanwhile, the Namba retail redevelopment site is situated in the heart of Osaka's retail district and has a gross area of 71.65 tsubo (about 237 square metres). There are plans in the works to develop a three-storey retail building on the site for about 300 million yen, which has been pre-leased to one of the leading retail chains in Japan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vacant possession of the site is expected to be obtained in March 2018 with construction scheduled to take nine months and completion within a year.

Inderbethal Singh Thakral, Thakral's chief executive officer, said: "We believe it continues to be an opportune time for our investments in Japan - particularly in Osaka. The area's unemployment rate dropped considerably to 4 per cent last year, while the number of companies in Osaka grew 16 per cent in the 12 months through March."

Other drivers including an upcoming casino resort as well as the government's plans to boost tourist inflows to Japan to 40 million people by 2020. In the case of the latter, Osaka is expected to be a key beneficiary.

In addition, average commercial land prices in Japan have been rising on the back of improving business sentiment and increasing volumes of tourists.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
3 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
4 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
5 Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171130_JLGRAB30_3199762.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Grab hitches top Visa honcho to lead e-payments drive

Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore October bank lending up 1.4%: MAS

Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: APAC Realty earns 'buy' from RHB on initial coverage

BT_20171130_LMXSURBANA30A_3200262.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Surbana Jurong lifts engineering expertise with Aussie buy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening